Winter Weather Advisory issued for viewing area for Monday into Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...A Prolonged Winter Storm Will Affect the Area With A Wintry Mix and Snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday... .A cold front over southern Minnesota will continue to push south across the area through tonight bringing and end to the balmy temperatures. Monday, snow will spread from the Dakotas into Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. The heavier band of snow should be north of the area. Farther south, warmer temperatures will be drawn northward over the cold front with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain developing. The precipitation appears light Monday, but even a small amount of freezing rain can produce impacts to travel. The freezing drizzle and freezing rain is expected to increase Monday afternoon and Monday night, with potentially a decrease in intensity overnight. A second band of snow develops Tuesday and this band should bring additional light to moderate amounts of snow to the area with the higher amounts along and north of I90. The freezing rain may accumulate 0.01 to a tenth or two for parts of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch Monday afternoon and Monday night. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches mainly Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Martin; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
...Wintry Mix Over Northern Iowa Monday Afternoon through Tuesday... .A long duration of light wintry precipitation is set to impact the area Monday and Tuesday. Beginning midday Monday light freezing drizzle is expected to develop over portions of northern Iowa. This freezing drizzle, and perhaps sleet, will gradually expand towards central Iowa Monday night into Tuesday. Meanwhile, portions of northern Iowa that begin as freezing drizzle will see a transition over to snow late Monday night with a few inches of snow accumulation possible on Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system will impact northern Iowa first on Monday afternoon. Expansions to this headline are likely in the future for the later start time of impacts in central Iowa.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Although there will be light snow Monday, the bulk of the snow accumulations are expected Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
