Winona PD announces end of community, organized search for Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. - The Winona Police Department announced the end of the large, organized search for Madeline Kingsbury on Saturday.
The department says with the 1,900 people Friday and 700 people Saturday that turned out to search for the missing 26-year-old, the city was able to cover "substantially more ground in a shorter time than expected."
The department says the search for Kingsbury and the investigation into her disappearance are not ending. Moving forward, when new leads and new search areas are developed, teams of law enforcement officers will do targeted searches.
Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension remain in Winona to offer support and resources in the investigation.
"We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family," the Winona Police Department.