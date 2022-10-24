Where to bring yard waste after the leaves are done falling

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's that time of year again where the leaves are dropping all around us.
Traditionally, the common way to get rid of your leaves once they've finished falling is to rake them up and bag them up.
But where do you bring them once you're done? Is raking the best option?
Olmsted County says that raking is actually more harmful to your lawn than it does good because it can damage the underlying integrity of the lawn beyond how the surface may appear.
So, what alternatives exist to keep your lawn going strong for years to come?
Mulch. Mulch. Mulch.
"We always like to promote mulching leaves on site when possible," said Anthony Wittmer, Communications Specialist at Olmsted County Environmental Resources.
When you mow your leaves into mulch, it serves your lawn better off, granted you still have to let them sit for a while.
"It's going to add nutrients and organic matter right back into the lawn," Wittmer said. "It also saves you a trip back down to the compost site so that you don't have to wait in line."
It is understandable that many people are going to rake leaves and bag them traditionally, but that waste can still be used as compost as well. It just takes a little extra effort.
"We do understand that some folks have just way too many leaves to do mulching completely," Wittmer said. "In those cases, let's say you've got a lot of maple trees in your backyard, we'd recommend a combination of raking and bagging."
To learn more about where to bring your compost, visit the Olmsted County website.