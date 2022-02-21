We are continuing to monitor a developing snow system moving in from the Rockies to start the new week.
While most of Monday should remain calm with the majority of the action well north of us, by the evening we will begin to see the risk for ice and wintry mix across the region before the majority of our accumulating snowfall arrives as we move into Tuesday. There will likely be a steady transition of freezing rain to sleet to snow through the course of this storm.
Due to the sloppy structure of the system, it is likely that we will be looking at an overall mess over the next few days. This will make for difficult travel as slick roads will likely be one of the highest concerns for many, second to the accumulation of snow through Tuesday.
As a whole, the forecast has been a tricky one with many changes just in the last 72 hours, but it appears an overall consensus is starting to occur between models and forecasters alike. Due to the confidence in impacts with this system, the respective National Weather Service offices for the viewing area have issued Winter Weather Advisories set to go into effect Monday evening, last through Tuesday evening.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Today Into Tuesday... .A winter storm will bring a messy wintry mix of precipitation to the area from this afternoon through Tuesday. North of Interstate 90, mostly just snow is expected with a few inches of accumulation likely. Most of this will come Tuesday. South of Interstate 90, a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow is expected. Most of the icing threat comes tonight, with the wintry mix transitioning to just snow Tuesday. Travel will be impacted, likely including this evening`s commute. Road conditions could quickly become slick to hazardous after precipitation onset, especially in locations where the wintry mix is more likely. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if conditions warrant it. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to 1/10 of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Webster; Wright
...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across Iowa later Today into Tuesday... .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to impact Iowa today starting with a wintry mix north this afternoon, and then spreading into portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north overnight and into at least Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected for many locations. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Martin; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...HEAVY SNOW ON MONDAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE REGION... .A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across the region beginning late tonight and lasting through Tuesday. The heaviest snow will fall along an east, west line across central Minnesota into northern, namely along and north of a line from Madison to St Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with locally higher amounts possible. The snow will begin late tonight, and most of this snow will fall on Monday. Winter storm warnings are in effect for this area. The band of snow will gradually weaken and spread across the rest of the region late Monday and Monday night, before exiting the area Tuesday evening. It is in this timeframe when most of the other locations will see snow. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow from Monday night through Tuesday. There is a chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota late Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the remaining counties beginning late Monday and lasting through Tuesday. As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected tomorrow through Tuesday as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth
...Extended Period of Wintry Precipitation across Iowa later Today into Tuesday... .A long duration of mainly light wintry precipitation is set to impact Iowa today starting with a wintry mix north this afternoon, and then spreading into portions of central and southern Iowa tonight and into Tuesday morning. The wintry mix is expected to transition to snow north overnight and into at least Tuesday morning. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected for many locations. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected initially, transitioning to snow late tonight into Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday. Highest snowfall rates are expected Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Today Into Tuesday... .A winter storm will bring a messy wintry mix of precipitation to the area from this afternoon through Tuesday. North of Interstate 90, mostly just snow is expected with a few inches of accumulation likely. Most of this will come Tuesday. South of Interstate 90, a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow is expected. Most of the icing threat comes tonight, with the wintry mix transitioning to just snow Tuesday. Travel will be impacted, likely including this evening`s commute. Road conditions could quickly become slick to hazardous after precipitation onset, especially in locations where the wintry mix is more likely. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if conditions warrant it. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around 1/10 of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Today Into Tuesday... .A winter storm will bring a messy wintry mix of precipitation to the area from this afternoon through Tuesday. North of Interstate 90, mostly just snow is expected with a few inches of accumulation likely. Most of this will come Tuesday. South of Interstate 90, a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow is expected. Most of the icing threat comes tonight, with the wintry mix transitioning to just snow Tuesday. Travel will be impacted, likely including this evening`s commute. Road conditions could quickly become slick to hazardous after precipitation onset, especially in locations where the wintry mix is more likely. Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans if conditions warrant it. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to 1/10 of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.