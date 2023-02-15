Winter Weather Awareness: Snow Squalls

We all know that driving in the snow can be a challenge, add in blowing winds and poor visibility and travel becomes downright dangerous.
When we think of these conditions, we more than likely picture a blizzard. Although this is accurate, there’s another life-threatening winter event that, in some situations, could be considered even more dangerous – a snow squall.
A snow squall is an intense, but limited duration, period of moderate to heavy snowfall accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds. The phenomenon can even come with lightening and significant snow accumulation.
Snow squalls are different, and sometimes worse than a typical snow storm or blizzard because they are much shorter-lived and can cause flash freezing, which can quickly glaze roadways.
There are two main types of snow squalls; frontal and lake effect.
Frontal squalls occur ahead, along, or behind an arctic front. The front provides the moisture and winds needed to develop a well-defined band of heavy snow – similar to an intense line of strong thunderstorms.
These types of snow squalls typically last 30 minuets at any point along its path, however, the entire line stretched out from its forward movement can cover large distances.
Lake effect snow squalls occur only near a large body of water.
Where lake effect snow develops when cold air moves across warmer water, a snow squall can build up as well. These types of squalls can extend for long distances inland and can persist for many hours. They also come with snow accumulation that can exceed six inches in a matter of hours.
Unlike Blizzard Warnings, Snow Squall Warnings issued by the National Weather Service are focused on very distinct, localized areas – similar to tornado or severe thunderstorm warning.
The NWS says that there is ‘no safe place’ on a road during a snow squall.
If you get caught in one, there are a few things to keep in mind that could help you navigate to safety.
First, remain calm and try to safely exit the highway when the opportunity to do so arises.
Don’t make any quick or sudden movements, gradually reduce your speed and increase following distance.
Try to make yourself as visible as possible by turning on your headlights and hazard lights.
Of course, the best way to completely avoid the situation is by not getting in your car and staying where you are, at home, work, or school, until the warning is lifted.