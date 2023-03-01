Winter Weather Awareness: Dazzling winter phenomena in the Upper Midwest

Looking back at our winter season, there were several types of winter phenomena that many of us saw.
Through the course of the winter, there were many foggy nights across the Upper Midwest. Since temperatures were below freezing, the water droplets in the fog were able to collect on surfaces to form what’s known as rime ice.
Similar in look to hoar frost, this rime ice gives things like trees and bushes a sparkling white, icy appearance, like a winter scene out of a storybook.
The main difference between rime ice and hoar frost is how they form. As mentioned, rime ice forms from freezing fog collecting on surfaces as opposed to hoar frost which forms on clear, cold nights when water vapor, a gas, freezes onto a surface and completely skips the liquid water phase.
Another phenomena we saw this winter is something called light pillars.
Sometimes mistaken as the Northern Lights, light pillars form when ice crystals are suspended in the air and light is reflected from the cities and towns below.
It’s really more of any optical illusion as the light is reflected toward the viewer in one spot, when someone else a few miles away may not see them at all. A similar effect happens with sunlight, which is appropriately called a sun pillar.
Sun dogs are another cool weather phenomena we get to enjoy seeing throughout the winter season. Sunlight is refracted off these ice crystals to form bright glows of light on both sides of the sun, which we refer to as sun dogs.
While these can be seen anytime throughout the year, they are most commonly seen during the winter, especially on some of the colder and breezy days after a fresh snow.
Although the winter is cold and not always enjoyable, the sight of sunshine and sun dogs is one brighter side to winter here in the Upper Midwest.