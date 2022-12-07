Preparing your car for a messy winter season

Making sure your vehicle is ready to tackle the harsh winter months is crucial when it comes to having a stress free holiday season.
Winter weather has already arrived for many, forcing us to get back into the habit of winter driving.
With plenty more ice, snow and slush on the way, it's never a bad idea to double check if you and your car are ready for the potentially dangerous midwestern roads.
Cold and messy weather is demanding on drivers as well as our cars. It affects metal, rubber and other materials crucial to your vehicle's performance.
Preparing your car for the dropping temperatures and deteriorating road conditions is not difficult and could potentially save your life.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety suggests checking several items to make sure your car is ready for the subzero stretch winter often brings.
Some of those items include your car's battery, lights, exhaust system, brakes and your tires.
DPS also suggests getting winter tires or chains put on your vehicle for extra traction.
It is also always a good idea to prepare and store an emergency kit in your car all season long.
Common items found in these kits include jumper cables, a flashlight, first aid supplies, water and food.
Having easy access to a list of phone numbers for family, friends, your insurance company and a local towing company is also advised.
Taking the time to make sure everything is in good working condition and the appropriate preparations are made could help prevent any delays while you're on your way to grandma's house for the holidays.