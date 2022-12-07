 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to 4 inches
may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday. This will
create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and
covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south
and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Preparing your car for a messy winter season

  • 0

Meteorologist Sara Knox shares some helpful tips when it comes to preparing your car for the winter season.

Making sure your vehicle is ready to tackle the harsh winter months is crucial when it comes to having a stress free holiday season.

Winter weather has already arrived for many, forcing us to get back into the habit of winter driving.

With plenty more ice, snow and slush on the way, it's never a bad idea to double check if you and your car are ready for the potentially dangerous midwestern roads.

Cold and messy weather is demanding on drivers as well as our cars. It affects metal, rubber and other materials crucial to your vehicle's performance.

Preparing your car for the dropping temperatures and deteriorating road conditions is not difficult and could potentially save your life.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety suggests checking several items to make sure your car is ready for the subzero stretch winter often brings.

Some of those items include your car's battery, lights, exhaust system, brakes and your tires.

check before you go

DPS also suggests getting winter tires or chains put on your vehicle for extra traction.

It is also always a good idea to prepare and store an emergency kit in your car all season long.

Common items found in these kits include jumper cables, a flashlight, first aid supplies, water and food.

winter emergency kit

Having easy access to a list of phone numbers for family, friends, your insurance company and a local towing company is also advised.

Taking the time to make sure everything is in good working condition and the appropriate preparations are made could help prevent any delays while you're on your way to grandma's house for the holidays.

Recommended for you