How to stay safe indoors when a powerful winter storm approaches

As a huge winter storm approaches ahead of the Christmas weekend, it's important to consider how best to stay safe indoors as you shelter from the storm.
We all want to stay warm. Space heaters are nice, but be sure to keep them at least three feet away from anything portable. Never use a gas stove or an improperly heated fireplace to heat the home as this could lead to carbon monoxide poising.
If you lose power during the storm, don't panic. To help retain heat in the home during wind chills below zero, you can stuff towels and rags underneath the doors, and close blinds and curtains. Only use fireplaces or wood stoves if they are properly ventilated to the outside.
Generators can be used, but should be outside of the home 20 feet from any opening, and somewhere where the snow will not reach it.
To keep your pipes from freezing or bursting in the extreme cold, be sure to leave your water slightly running to a drip. You don't want to risk losing a water supply.
And finally, make sure you have a way to reach others in case of emergencies.