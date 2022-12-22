How to stay safe indoors when a powerful winter storm approaches

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold through Friday...

Blizzard Warning in Effect Through Friday night.

Strong northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 40 mph will be common
over the region. Winds will peak tonight and into Friday with
gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range and will create blizzard
conditions over much of the northern half of Iowa.

Wind chill values will be in the 20 to 40 below range before
bottoming out at 35 to 45 below tonight and Friday.

Those with holiday travel planned through Friday night are strongly
encouraged to pay close attention to road conditions, and prepare
accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans until at
least Saturday, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 40
to 50 mph later tonight and Friday. Extreme cold and wind
chills of 20 to 40 below zero will be common and dropping to
near 45 below tonight and Friday morning.

* WHERE...Much of Central and Northern Iowa along and north of
Interstate 80.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow and ice covered road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility
with white-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring
down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as
45 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of blowing snow, blizzard
conditions, and extreme cold will be extremely hazardous and
life threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

How to stay safe indoors when a powerful winter storm approaches

Meteorologist Sean Macaday provides some helpful tips on how to stay safe and warm when powerful storms comes our way.

 

As a huge winter storm approaches ahead of the Christmas weekend, it's important to consider how best to stay safe indoors as you shelter from the storm.

We all want to stay warm. Space heaters are nice, but be sure to keep them at least three feet away from anything portable. Never use a gas stove or an improperly heated fireplace to heat the home as this could lead to carbon monoxide poising.

If you lose power during the storm, don't panic. To help retain heat in the home during wind chills below zero, you can stuff towels and rags underneath the doors, and close blinds and curtains. Only use fireplaces or wood stoves if they are properly ventilated to the outside.

Generators can be used, but should be outside of the home 20 feet from any opening, and somewhere where the snow will not reach it.

To keep your pipes from freezing or bursting in the extreme cold, be sure to leave your water slightly running to a drip. You don't want to risk losing a water supply.

And finally, make sure you have a way to reach others in case of emergencies.

