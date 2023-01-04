Helpful ways to get your home ready for the long winter

Winter is already in full swing here in the Upper Midwest but it’s never too late to make sure your home is prepared for the familiar chill the season brings.
More than likely, you’ve already cranked up the heat in your home and made sure the furnace was in good working order before doing so.
With filters changed and air flowing correctly, you’re ready to go right?
Sure, but did you know there are several other ways you can prepare your home to withstand even the harshest conditions?
Here’s a few extra ideas you may not have thought of before Old Man Winter came a’knockin’.
Get your carpets professionally cleaned.
All the sand and surface debris you and your family may have tracked in during the warmer months is still there, and the winter is the perfect time to take advantage of outdoor downtime to clear it out of the way.
Keep unwanted critters out of your garage , attic and basement by checking for gaps in doorways and windows.
You’ll also want to cover all exterior vents with screens.
Clean out that chimney and prepare your toasty fireplace.
Be sure to scoop out any leftover ash and dump it in a fireproof container.
It’s also not a bad idea to cap the top of the chimney to keep the aforementioned critters, rodents and birds from sneaking in.
Firing up the grill one last time before storing it away for the long haul is also a good idea.
Let it burn for roughly 10 minuets to get rid of old food residue on the grill rack, then turn off the flame and give it a scrub.
Remove the grease tray and give it a good wash with soapy water. If the grill is going to be stored inside, be sure to remove the propane tank and store it in a dry location.
If you’ve got a green thumb and miss the joys of gardening, don’t fret. You can continuing caring for your plants in the winter too.
Outdoor plants you want to keep alive should always be brought in as temperatures dip below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, in which we’re way beyond that point.
You’ll want to keep those plants away from cold drafts and heat sources, several inches away from windows...but close enough to get some of that much-needed sunlight if you don’t have an artificial light source.
Be sure to stock up on much-needed supplies when a big storm is headed your way.
Things like a flashlight, clean drinking water, extra food (including pet food) that doesn’t require any cooking preparation and extra blankets are all part of a much longer list of essentials.
Of course, the best way to stay ahead of these nasty winter storms is by keeping up to date with the latest StormTeam 3 forecast. You can also download the free StormTeam 3 weather app to get the latest forecast while on the go.