2019 Polar Vortex brought record-breaking, deadly cold to the area

In late January of 2019 a dangerously cold arctic air mass settled across the Upper Mississippi River Valley in the wake of a winter storm that brought several inches of snow just one day prior.
Jan. 29 through Jan. 31 brought record-breaking cold to our area – a time many of us remember well, as it has been documented as one of the longest stretches of sub-zero temperatures on record here at home.
High temperatures across the area ranged from 3 degrees to minus 19 during this time. Lows dipped well below that with one of the coldest temperatures recorded in Preston, Minn. on Jan. 31. That night, the National Weather Service clocked a low of 44 degrees below zero.
Not only were air temperatures a problem, strong northwest winds made things even more dangerous. These winds began increasing by early morning on Jan. 29 with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. This pushed in wind chill values ranging from minus 30 to minus 60 and beyond
A compiled list of noteworthy wind chills across the area had Dexter, Minn. on top with a recorded real feel of 63 below zero at 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 30.
Most schools closed through the week for the initial snow storm on that Monday then for the deadly cold snap that followed through Thursday.
Temperatures did not begin to climb above the zero mark until late Friday morning, the first of February.
Minnesota and Iowa were not the only states dealing with the dip in arctic air. A state of emergency was declared for Jan. 30 by the Governor of Wisconsin, which resulted in the closure of many businesses and the suspension of postal services.
Blizzard-like conditions caused a travel ban to go into effect in upstate New York that Wednesday as police in the area responded to multiple traffic accidents due to blowing and drifting snow. Schools across Pittsburgh also closed on that Thursday due to the extreme cold.
Ultimately, the frigid conditions were blamed for at least nine deaths across the Upper Midwest and thousands of flights were canceled.