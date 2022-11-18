Winter Weather Awareness Week Day 5: Winter Driving

We’re wrapping up this year’s Winter Weather Awareness Week today and Chief Meteorologist Aaron White has safety tips you should keep in mind while navigating the wintry roads.
With the snow we saw earlier this week, many of us had to quickly brush up on our winter driving skills. The Minnesota Department of Transportation stresses the importance of slowing down and being patient while driving. Many crashes occur due to driving at unsafe speeds when snow is falling.
Before you hit the road, make sure to check the latest road conditions for where you will be traveling. 511MN.ORG has up-to-date travel information everyday.
It’s also advised to have these items in your vehicle at all time through the winter season. This includes:
- Extra warm clothing
- Blankets
- Cell phone charger
- Flashlight and batteries
- Bottled water and snacks
- Jumper cables
When out driving, make sure you are alert of other motorists, keep your headlights on, even during the day, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination, even though it means a longer trip.
While you’re driving, you’ll likely see many plows with the Minnesota DOT. Give them plenty of room so they can clear the roads and provide everyone with safer travel this winter season.
With more wintry weather likely ahead of us this season, you can always catch the latest StormTeam 3 forecast here on KIMT and our website, KIMT.COM.