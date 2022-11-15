 Skip to main content
...Refreeze on Roads and Fog Creating Slick Travel...

Temperatures have dropped to below freezing over portions of
northeast Iowa. Along with a potential for refreeze on some roads
overnight, patchy dense fog has developed in and around the Waterloo
Cedar Falls area. The fog may create some light freezing drizzle
overnight, adding to slick roads, bridges and overpasses. An
additional light accumulation of snow is also anticipated.

If traveling late this evening or overnight, continue to practice
your winter driving skills and slow down if fog, ice or snow is
encountered during your travels. Road conditions will likely
remain the same for most of the night across these areas.

Winter Weather Awareness Week Day 2: Outdoor Safety

  Updated
  • 0

Meteorologist Sara Knox talks about ice safety during the winter months.

Many of us love to take to the frozen lakes for skating or fishing but there are some things to keep in mind before breaking out the gear.

It's important to remember that it's nearly impossible to judge the strength of ice just by appearance, especially if it's covered in snow. Several different variables determine how much load ice can take including age, temperature, water chemistry and thickness.

Ice is never one hundred percent safe and traveling on it is not recommended.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not measure ice thickness and suggests checking measurements yourself every 150 feet.

Having a survival plan ready to go just in case is imperative and always remember that newer ice is usually stronger than old ice.

For more safety tips and a breakdown on how to safely measure ice yourself, head to the Minnesota DNR's website and search for ice safety.

