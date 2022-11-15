Winter Weather Awareness Week Day 2: Outdoor Safety

Many of us love to take to the frozen lakes for skating or fishing but there are some things to keep in mind before breaking out the gear.
It's important to remember that it's nearly impossible to judge the strength of ice just by appearance, especially if it's covered in snow. Several different variables determine how much load ice can take including age, temperature, water chemistry and thickness.
Ice is never one hundred percent safe and traveling on it is not recommended.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources does not measure ice thickness and suggests checking measurements yourself every 150 feet.
Having a survival plan ready to go just in case is imperative and always remember that newer ice is usually stronger than old ice.
For more safety tips and a breakdown on how to safely measure ice yourself, head to the Minnesota DNR's website and search for ice safety.