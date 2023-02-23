Winter Weather Awareness: Snow ratios and what they mean

Have you have ever wondered why some snow is fluffy, and other snow seems to hurt your back when your shoveling it?
Well there's a scientific answer as to why! Snow can have different densities! And us meteorologists have to take this into account when forecasting snow.
There are three factors which go into making snow. Temperature, the available moisture, and lift - or upward motion - in the atmosphere.
Snow that falls at warmer temperatures close to 30 degrees tends to be more quote-on-quote "wet". If this snow were rain, every inch of rain would be equivalent to around 8-10 inches of snow.
When temps cool a bit more into the low 20s, and moisture and lift are abundant, you hit the Goldilocks zone where big fluffy flakes are able to easily form. These 'dendrites' as they are called take up a lot of volume. For every inch of rain, this might be more equivalent to 15 or even 20 inches of snow!
With our storm today and temps holding mostly in the 20s, our snow to rain ratio is more like 13-15 inches for every inch of rain, part of the reason we are expecting so much snow.