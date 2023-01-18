Winter Weather Awareness: Reminders on Ice Safety

It's mid-January and many of us have already taken to the frozen lakes for skating or fishing, but it's always important to check the thickness of the ice. With our recent bout of mild weather, there is more risk on the ice as temperatures above freezing will have caused some melting and fractures within the ice across all area lakes.
One of the best and easiest ways to check the thickness is to drill a small hole through the entire section of ice and then use a measuring tool, such as a ruler, to determine the approximate thickness. Never just assume that because it it mid-January that the thickness will be the same as it was in previous years.
This guide shows at what threshold it is typically safe enough to walk out on the ice, and also bring out heavy equipment or vehicles.
It's important to remember that ice is never one hundred percent safe and traveling on it isn't recommended.
For more safety tips and a breakdown on how to safely measure ice yourself, head to the Minnesota DNR's website and search for ice safety.