...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening.
The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday
morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when
rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four
hour period for any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight,
which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Winter Weather Awareness: Reminders on Ice Safety

RECENT MILD TEMPERATURES HAVE ENCOURAGED MORE PEOPLE TO GET OUTSIDE AND POSSIBLY HIT THE ICE. CHIEF METEOROLOGIST AARON WHITE HAS REMINDERS ON PROPER ICE SAFETY.

It's mid-January and many of us have already taken to the frozen lakes for skating or fishing, but it's always important to check the thickness of the ice. With our recent bout of mild weather, there is more risk on the ice as temperatures above freezing will have caused some melting and fractures within the ice across all area lakes.

One of the best and easiest ways to check the thickness is to drill a small hole through the entire section of ice and then use a measuring tool, such as a ruler, to determine the approximate thickness. Never just assume that because it it mid-January that the thickness will be the same as it was in previous years.

Ice Thickness Guide

This guide shows at what threshold it is typically safe enough to walk out on the ice, and also bring out heavy equipment or vehicles.

It's important to remember that ice is never one hundred percent safe and traveling on it isn't recommended.

For more safety tips and a breakdown on how to safely measure ice yourself, head to the Minnesota DNR's website and search for ice safety.

