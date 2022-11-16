Winter Weather awareness Day 3: Winter Fire Safety

We’re continuing on with Winter Hazard Awareness Week and Wednesday's topic is about Indoor Fire Safety and what you should keep in mind this winter.
The winter season is just around the corner, and we all know that snowstorms and bitterly cold days are not that far away, so it’s time to winterize your home and keep your family nice and warm through the season.
If you’re using a fireplace to warm your home, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety has some measures you can take to avoid a potential structure fire.
- -Have you chimney inspected by a professional chimney sweep.
- -Make sure chimneys are thoroughly cleaned if there is a buildup of creosote. Creosote is a chemical substance that forms when wood burns and builds up on the chimney wall. It is highly combustible.
- -Fireplace screens should be firmly in place when you burn fires.
- -Burn only clean, well-seasoned, dry firewood in the fireplace.
- -Make sure home smoke detectors are installed and working.
If you’re one that enjoys keeping warm with a space heater, make sure they are at least 3 feet away from any flammable material and unplug them when leaving the room. In years past, about 10% of home fires in Minnesota were caused by heating devices like space heaters.
And with Thanksgiving just around the corner, you’ll likely be spending more time in the kitchen. Cooking is the leading cause of fires in Minnesota and here’s what you should keep in mind while make that delicious meal.
- - Stay in the kitchen when cooking.
- - If you leave the room, turn off the stove and move the pan from the burner.
- - Keep things that can burn — oven mitts, towels, and wooden spoons — three feet from the stove.
- - If a fire starts, slide a tight-fitting lid on the pan and turn off the heat.
- -Avoid loose-fitting clothing that can easily catch fire.
Following this information will ensure that you and your family have a safe and warm holiday season.