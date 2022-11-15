Winter Weather Awareness Day 1: Winter Storms

No winter weather is more impactful than a winter storm, but what does that term mean exactly? How do winter storms form? And why should you pay attention to them?
A winter storm is a very large cyclone that develops across the United States in the colder months.
When the warmer air from the south collides with colder arctic air from the north in just the right way, a cyclone forms in between creating strong winds and an area of intense snow.
These storms are very large, and it’s typically a smaller area on the north and west side of this system which has the worst impacts. It’s this zone of intense winter weather that the National Weather Service issues notices for, and these notices are what you need to understand to stay informed.
When it looks like we MIGHT see the area of most intense wind and snow, or even freezing rain from this storm, a WINTER STORM WATCH will be issued up to two days in advance. If this is issued for you - stay informed and begin making preparations.
When it seems these dangerous winter conditions are imminent, a WINTER STORM WARNING will be issued up to a day in advance. Strong winds and heavy snow will make travel dangerous and preparations should be enacted now.
If the storm produces several hours of winds above 35mph and visibility below a quarter mile - a BLIZZARD WARNING will be issued. Travel is impossible, and be prepared to stay put.