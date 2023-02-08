Winter Weather Awareness: Arctic High Pressure Systems

Have you ever looked out the window on a sunny day in the winter and thought “You know what! it looks like it’s going to be a nice day” only to realize that it is bitterly cold outside. Last week, an arctic air mass settled in across the Upper Midwest, knocking temperatures down well below zero for many. And while very cold, it was quite sunny across the region.
The reason for this is that typically behind these strong arctic cold fronts resides an arctic high pressure system, which brings about drier and sunnier conditions, as compared with low pressure systems that bring about rain, snow, or thunderstorms. These high pressure systems produce a downward motion, which suppresses clouds and precipitation development leading to clearer skies and plenty of sunshine.
That downward motion also pulls colder air down to the surface, and with a hefty snow pack, that air will not warm up as it moves south across North America.
While these extremely cold days are sunny, we can still get sunny days that aren’t as brutally cold in winter, as evidenced by our StormTeam 3 forecast this week. It just comes down to where the air is flowing in from.
If you’d like to learn more about what winter has to offer, you can find more stories about Winter Weather Awareness on our website at KIMT.COM and search for Winter Weather Awareness.