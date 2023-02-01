Winter Weather Awareness: Anniversary of the February 1984 Blizzard

Described by many as a ‘wall of white’, the Blizzard of February 4th-5th, 1984 impacted a large swath of the Upper Midwest, including our area. 22 people died, including 16 in Minnesota and 1 in Iowa. It was the last time that many people died from winter weather in Minnesota.
The month of February 1984 began with unseasonably warm temps, with highs in our area in the mid 30s, some of the snowpack began to melt.
But on February 4th, temps cooled down into the 20s, encrusting much of the snow in a layer of ice. Almost always, crusty snow like this will not blow around and can prevent blizzard conditions. But this would be different. To our northwest, a massive cold front was moving into Fargo, North Dakota with 60mph gusts.
By 8pm, this front had arrived in our area and was moving into the Minnesota Iowa border. Snowfall was minimal, but winds had strengthened and instantaneously reached nearly 50mph gusting up to 80mph. This proved too much for the layer of crusty ice leftover from several days prior. As the ice cracked, the fluffy snow underneath was unleashed and a blizzard ensured.
Temperatures rapidly dropped to 10 below zero by the morning of the 5th, with wind chills in parts of southern Minnesota as low as 60 below. Some snow drifts reached as high as 10 feet.
The blizzard caught many travelers off guard, with 380 people in Minnesota reported stranded. Authorities mentioned several stranded motorists breaking into nearby houses to stay warm. In Iowa, a bus carrying the Sheffield-Chapin High School girls basketball team became stranded overnight, with the kids burning paper to stay warm. Another bus carrying 39 students from Fort Dodge to Mason City became stranded on I-35.
We haven’t had a storm quite like this since, but it can be assured that one day, a similar setup will happen again, and Stormteam 3 will be there to help you through it.