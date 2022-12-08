Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation types might change from time to time as this weather system moves through. Watch for changing road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into tonight... .A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota border.
* WHERE...North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening`s commute as well as Friday morning`s commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY...
