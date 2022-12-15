Winter Weather Advisory issued: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Weather Alert

...Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight... .Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa today and persist into tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from mid-afternoon Thursday and into the early evening hours, which could lower visibility below a quarter mile at times. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well as the wind increases through the day. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&