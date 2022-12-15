Winter Weather Advisory issued: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock
...Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight... .Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa today and persist into tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from mid-afternoon Thursday and into the early evening hours, which could lower visibility below a quarter mile at times. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well as the wind increases through the day. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha
...Snow, Difficult Travel This Morning... .Heavy Snow will continue falling this morning with 1" to 2" per hour snowfall rates common along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Light snowfall expected to linger into the afternoon hours for parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions this morning, especially if traveling across western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge and Olmsted Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
...Snow and Hazardous Travel Expected Today into Tonight... .Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa today and persist into tonight. Brief periods of higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from mid-afternoon Thursday and into the early evening hours, which could lower visibility below a quarter mile at times. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well as the wind increases through the day. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Winona
...Snow, Difficult Travel This Morning... .Heavy Snow will continue falling this morning with 1" to 2" per hour snowfall rates common along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Light snowfall expected to linger into the afternoon hours for parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions this morning, especially if traveling across western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Floyd; Mitchell
...Snow, Difficult Travel This Morning... .Heavy Snow will continue falling this morning with 1" to 2" per hour snowfall rates common along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Light snowfall expected to linger into the afternoon hours for parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions this morning, especially if traveling across western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations near two inches expected.
* WHERE...Mitchell and Floyd Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Goodhue County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Mower
...Snow, Difficult Travel This Morning... .Heavy Snow will continue falling this morning with 1" to 2" per hour snowfall rates common along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Light snowfall expected to linger into the afternoon hours for parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Be prepared for hazardous travel conditions this morning, especially if traveling across western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Mower County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
