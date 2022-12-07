Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

.OVERVIEW...Precipitation will break out late Thursday afternoon and spread across the area. Most areas will see snow accumulation but warmer air could change the precipitation to rain or freezing rain occasionally. Light icing is also possible that could also hamper travel conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Parts of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation types might change from time to time as this weather system moves through. Watch for changing road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by using 5 1 1 sites online.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

 