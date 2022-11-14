 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Accumulating snow will expand from southern and central Iowa
tonight into much of northern and eastern Iowa Tuesday morning,
lingering through the day and perhaps into Tuesday night. Light to
moderate accumulations are forecast, which will cause travel
difficulties especially during the Tuesday morning commute with
this being the first widespread snowfall of the season.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the
Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Much of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&
breaking

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday in northern Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Wx Advisory
Patterson, Jared

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Marshall; Story; Tama; Webster; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

.Accumulating snow will expand from southern and central Iowa tonight into much of northern and eastern Iowa Tuesday morning, lingering through the day and perhaps into Tuesday night. Light to moderate accumulations are forecast, which will cause travel difficulties especially during the Tuesday morning commute with this being the first widespread snowfall of the season. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Much of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Kossuth; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

.Accumulating snow will expand from southern and central Iowa tonight into much of northern and eastern Iowa Tuesday morning, lingering through the day and perhaps into Tuesday night. Light to moderate accumulations are forecast, which will cause travel difficulties especially during the Tuesday morning commute with this being the first widespread snowfall of the season. ...FIRST WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY EXPIRES AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...SECOND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Recommended for you