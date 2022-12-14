Winter Weather Advisory issued for some: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Snow, Difficult Travel Tonight... .A wintry mix continues in north-central Wisconsin will persist late this afternoon where some roads remain slick. Tonight, precipitation will transition to snow with a several hour period of high snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected, especially near and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Lower amounts are expected farther west near the Mississippi River. Be prepared for deteriorating travel conditions overnight, especially if traveling across central into north-central Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Areas Affected: Emmet; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
...Snow Expected Thursday... .Light to moderate snow will move into northern Iowa on Thursday and persist into Thursday night. A few snow squalls with higher intensity snowfall rates and gusty winds are possible from mid- afternoon Thursday and into the early evening hours. Areas of blowing snow are expected as well as the wind increases through the day. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing snow.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Visibilities may be reduced in blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Precipitation may start as rain, but will quickly change to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Goodhue County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.