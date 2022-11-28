 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday...

.A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing
precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the
morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous
travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest
Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther
south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to 3 inches is expected with highest amounts near the
Minnesota border. Areas with ice accumulations will see mainly a
light glazing. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Windy conditions will result in blowing
snow during the day northwest and north. Very cold wind chills
will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes
occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to
reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of Tuesday's snow: Here's a breakdown by county

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued across portions of Iowa and Minnesota for Tuesday. A glaze of ice and snow accumulations of 1-4" are expected across these areas, with higher snow totals north of I-90.

Timing - A wintry mix begins after sunrise Tuesday morning and snow will continue into the afternoon and evening. Most of the snow should be over by 10 PM.

Snow/Ice Accumulation - A light glaze of ice is expected ahead of the snowfall. A general 2-4 inches of snow is a pretty good bet for most areas in  southern Minnesota and 1-3 inches in North Iowa. The highest amounts will be for areas north of I-90.

Impacts - Ice and snow accumulation are expected and roads will likely become snow covered at times. Winds wont be strong while the snow is falling, but will pick up overnight and into Wednesday. Some blowing and drifting will occur and will keep roads in poor condition.

With some uncertainties remaining regarding the track of the storm and amounts of snow, continue to monitor for updates to the forecast. KIMT StormTeam 3 has you covered!

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6 inches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Expected Tuesday... .A winter storm will bring a mixture of snow and light freezing precipitation accompanied by stronger northwest winds during the morning and into the evening Tuesday. Blowing snow and hazardous travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and windy conditions will result in blowing snow during the day northwest and north. Bitter wind chills will arrive by the early Wednesday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Most vehicle crashes occur in lighter amounts of snow and ice. Plan on extra time to reach your destination safely Tuesday into Wednesday morning. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the commute on Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday morning on untreated roadways.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

