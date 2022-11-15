Winter Weather Advisory in effect in northern Iowa

 Skip to main content
.Light snowfall continues to fall over much of central Iowa,
although temperatures near to above freezing have helped limit
the extent of impacts to roadways. Expect additional light
snowfall to linger through the afternoon hours, which could still
pose a hazard for the evening commute in some areas.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west
of the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Patterson, Jared

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

.Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along and just west of the Interstate 35 corridor.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

