Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Carver; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Boone; Calhoun; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Pocahontas; Story; Webster; Wright
...Snow, Strong Winds, Hazardous Travel Expected Into Tonight... .Snow will continue to fall through most of the evening and into tonight, and northwest winds will increase during that time with gusts up to 45 mph. This will cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, especially during brief periods of more intense snow showers. Roads will be slick due to the combination of snow, blowing snow, and falling temperatures. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in falling and blowing snow, including during the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth
...Snow, Strong Winds, Hazardous Travel Expected Into Tonight... .Snow will continue to fall through most of the evening and into tonight, and northwest winds will increase during that time with gusts up to 45 mph. This will cause reduced visibility in blowing snow, especially during brief periods of more intense snow showers. Roads will be slick due to the combination of snow, blowing snow, and falling temperatures. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional accumulations of one to three inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and low visibility in falling and blowing snow, including during the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Floyd; Mitchell
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Mitchell and Floyd Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.