Winter Weather Advisory in effect: Here's a breakdown by county

Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
Rain is expected to transition to snow this afternoon as a cold front moves from west to east across SE Minnesota, NE Iowa, SW Wisconsin. A few locations will have locally dense fog. There may be an hour or two of freezing drizzle as the front moves through. Slippery travel may result from a potential light glaze of ice and flash freezing of any untreated, wet roads.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des Moines metro area. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph this evening.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties. In Wisconsin, Buffalo County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Isanti; Martin; McLeod; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Sherburne; Steele; Waseca; Wright
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Winona
Rain is expected to transition to snow this afternoon as a cold front moves from west to east across SE Minnesota, NE Iowa, SW Wisconsin. A few locations will have locally dense fog. There may be an hour or two of freezing drizzle as the front moves through. Slippery travel may result from a potential light glaze of ice and flash freezing of any untreated, wet roads.