Winter Weather Advisory in effect for many area counties

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Snow and A Glazing of Ice Today... .A winter storm will bring snow to northwest Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow and light freezing precipitation and rain. Strong northwest winds will develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 40 mph possible. Blowing snow and hazardous travel is anticipated; especially over northern and northwest Iowa. Elsewhere, light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in some travel impacts by the evening commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Overpasses and bridges will be most susceptible to icing today. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Isanti; Martin; McLeod; Rice; Sherburne; Steele; Waseca; Wright
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
