Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow To Impact Northern Iowa This Afternoon and Tonight...

.A fast moving clipper system will bring several inches of light
snow to northern Iowa later this afternoon into tonight. Roads
will likely become snow covered and slick later this evening
into Sunday morning. Area travelers should plan ahead for
potential snow covered roads and slick conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Allow extra time
to reach your destination safely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Saturday until Sunday afternoon

Winter Wx Advisory
Patterson, Jared

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3pm Saturday to 3am Sunday.

⏰ Expect snow to begin between 4-7pm and end soon after 11pm.

❄️ 1-3 inches of snow accumulation is expected, a few isolated spots closer to 4” are possible in N Iowa.

🚘 Roads will likely be MORE impacted/slick Saturday night than compared to Friday nights’ light and windy snow.

