Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Saturday until Sunday afternoon

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3pm Saturday to 3am Sunday.
⏰ Expect snow to begin between 4-7pm and end soon after 11pm.
❄️ 1-3 inches of snow accumulation is expected, a few isolated spots closer to 4” are possible in N Iowa.
🚘 Roads will likely be MORE impacted/slick Saturday night than compared to Friday nights’ light and windy snow.
.A fast moving clipper system will bring several inches of light snow to Northern Iowa and southern Minnesota later today through the early overnight hours. Roads will likely become snow covered and slick later this evening through Sunday morning. Area travelers should plan ahead for potential snow covered roads and slick conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Allow extra time to reach your destination safely.