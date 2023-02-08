Winter Weather Advisory for some counties. Here's the latest

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Winneshiek
...A Band of Wet Accumulating Snow Likely... .A winter system is still expected to bring accumulating heavy, wet snow to a portion of the area late tonight into Thursday. Recent trends have shifted the storm track a bit further south and east, resulting in lower confidence in where the accompanying band of heaviest snow will fall and how much is to be expected. The highest snow rates are still anticipated Thursday morning between daybreak and noon across northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Pay close attention to the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow band may still shift further south and changes to the areas under the advisory are still possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Marshall; Story; Tama
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Tonight into Thursday Morning... .A winter storm will impact portions of the area with rain transitioning to heavy, wet accumulating snow overnight into Thursday morning. Moderate, to at times heavy, snow is expected with the highest accumulations within a band of heavy snow in portions of east central into northeast Iowa. Areas outside of the main band will likely see a sharp cutoff in snow totals. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible on Thursday morning with impacts to the morning commute expected. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...A band of heavy snow is possible in the watch area. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches may occur within the band of heavy snow, with lesser amounts in areas that fall outside of the main band. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of East Central to Northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slick road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. Some tree damage and power outages may also occur.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.