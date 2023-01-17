Winter Storm Warning issued for northern Iowa

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Wednesday morning through Thursday Morning... .A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates may peak at 1 to 2 inches per hour at times during the late afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and northern Iowa. Storm total snow amounts of 5 to 9 inches are likely in Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts along and south of Interstate 80. A light glazing of ice is also possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow with a period of mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches, with the heaviest snow north of a Waterloo, to Ames, to Atlantic line. Light ice accumulations possible in central Iowa.
* WHERE...Portions of central and north-central Iowa.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on Wednesday and morning commute on Thursday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow Likely... .A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to 2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts northeast later Thursday morning. While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday, especially if you have travel plans. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest and central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow Likely... .A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to 2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts northeast later Thursday morning. While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends. Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday, especially if you have travel plans. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest and central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.