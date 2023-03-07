Winter Storm Watch issued for viewing area: Here's a breakdown by county

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Heavy Snowfall Expected Across Portions of Central into Northern Iowa Thursday... .A winter storm will create hazardous impacts across portions of the state Thursday into Thursday night. The potential for moderate to heavy snowfall and significant travel impacts resides across the northern half of the state where snowfall amounts may approach 9 inches in some areas. Snowfall rates may be intense at times Thursday afternoon into the evening, which could further degrade driving conditions for the evening commute. Considerable uncertainty remains with snowfall potential and severity of travel impacts just south of the watch area, where temperatures will be near to just above freezing. Those with travel interests within and near the watch area should pay close attention for forecast updates and be prepared for winter driving conditions or consider alternative plans. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as well, reducing visibilities.
* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected... .A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Sac; Webster
