Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of viewing area for Thursday

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Heavy Snowfall Expected Across Portions of Northern Iowa Thursday into Friday... .A winter storm is expected to impact Iowa later this week. The highest snowfall totals are expected in the northern third of the state. Totals diminish further south where rain becomes more likely. While the heaviest snow doesn`t start until Thursday afternoon, there will be intermittent light rain and snow beginning late tonight into Wednesday night but with only minor amounts expected. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as well, reducing visibilities.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.