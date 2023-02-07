Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of northern Iowa for Wednesday into Thursday

Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Winneshiek
...Winter Storm Looking More Likely... .A winter storm will bring accumulating snow, possibly heavy, to much of the area late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Confidence is increasing in a heavy snow band of 6 or more inches from central into southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. There are still uncertainties with the storm, that could impact the snow amounts and location it falls. Follow the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult Thursday. The heaviest snow period looks to be during the morning commute Thursday. Heavy, wet snow could down tree limbs and power lines.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Winter Storm Watch
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Marshall; Story; Tama; Wright
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning... .A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Central to Northeast Iowa.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.