Winter Storm Warning through Thursday: Here's the latest

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period for any given location. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight, which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Steele; Waseca
...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... .Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Special Weather Statement
Areas Affected: Boone; Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Fog Across Central to Northern Iowa Through Afternoon... Areas of fog have developed over portions of Central to Northern Iowa, generally along and north of Highway 30 north to the Iowa Minnesota border. Visibility may decrease to 1/4 mile or less at times. If traveling over portions of central to northern Iowa this morning and afternoon, be mindful of varying visibility. If thick fog is encountered, reduce speed and use low beam headlights. Allow some extra time to reach your destination safely. Though frost on area roads is not anticipated, some bridges or overpasses may have a few slick patches in areas where thick fog has developed. The fog is expected to move north of Iowa between 3 and 6 pm this afternoon as winds increase just prior to arrival of moderate to heavy snow.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today through Thursday Morning... .A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from early this evening and on through the evening, mainly across central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also possible especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle becomes possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow with a period of mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches or more, with the heaviest snow north of a Waterloo, to Ames, to Atlantic line. Light ice accumulations possible in central Iowa.
* WHERE...Portions of central and north-central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on today and the morning commute on Thursday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period for any given location. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight, which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period for any given location. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight, which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... .Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.