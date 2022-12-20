Winter Storm Warning issued for Wednesday through Saturday morning; Blizzard conditions possible

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...High Impact Winter Storm Expected... .A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning before strong northwest winds develop Thursday through Saturday. The strongest winds will be Thursday night through Friday, with gusts as high as 45 mph and life- threatening wind chills as cold as 40 below zero. Blizzard conditions are possible, especially west of the Mississippi River Thursday night through Friday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blizzard conditions possible Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will cause near blizzard conditions, especially in open areas. The hazardous conditions will impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening cold wind chills are expected Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero Thursday night through Friday.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin around noon on Wednesday and continue into Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.
* WHERE...North-central and west-central Iowa
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Appanoose; Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Clarke; Davis; Decatur; Grundy; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon and continue through Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.
* WHERE...Central and south-central Iowa
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Freeborn; Steele
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin a bit later. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin a bit later. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting any travel plans now.