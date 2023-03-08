Winter Storm Warning issued for SE Minnesota, northern Iowa counties

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Marshall; Tama; Worth
...Winter Storm Expected Portions of Northern and Central Iowa on Thursday into Thursday Night... A winter storm will bring snowfall and hazardous travel impacts to portions of northern and central Iowa beginning Thursday morning and lasting into Thursday night. The heaviest snowfall amounts of 6 to 9 inches are most likely generally east of Interstate 35 and north of Interstate 80. Lighter amounts are expected to the south and west, although snow amounts toward the Interstate 80 corridor remain highly uncertain due to air and surface temperatures near to just above freezing. Intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times, which combined with gusty winds may significantly degrade visibility. The extent of roadway impacts may be mitigated a bit by temperatures near freezing and the higher seasonal sun angle, however intense snowfall rates can overcome warmer surface temperatures and still produce slick and slushy travel conditions. Those with travel interests should pay close attention for forecast updates and check ahead on the latest road conditions. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Boone; Calhoun; Emmet; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Wright
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 3 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon and evening.
* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 3 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511ia.org for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon and evening, especially across northeast Iowa into Wisconsin.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Freeborn; Lac Qui Parle; Yellow Medicine
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Mower
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Mower County.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Washington; Wright
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.