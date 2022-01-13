Winter Storm Warning issued for much of north Iowa, parts of southern Minnesota

***WINTER STORM WARNING for Albert Lea, Mason City, and Charles City.***
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Rochester, Austin, and Owatonna.***
A storm system will move into the Upper Midwest on Friday, spreading snow across much of Iowa and Minnesota. Alerts have been issued as some will see several inches of snow accumulation by Friday Night. The highest totals will be for those in the Winter Storm Warning, where 4-8" can be expected. Further east, there will be a very sharp cutoff from the heavy snow, to no snow at all. 1-4" is expected for those in the Winter Weather Advisory.
Easterly winds of 10-20 mph will accompany the snow, so expect areas of blowing and drifting snow, and reduced visibility at times.
Travel conditions will deteriorate through Friday afternoon and evening as the snow accumulates and roads become completely snow covered. Use caution or avoid traveling Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.
Mason City, Northwood, Charles City, Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna: 4-6"+
Rochester, Preston, Cresco, New Hampton: 1-4"
...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...
.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school
departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The
winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15
to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind
will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in
open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.
***NOTE: This storm is still about 24 hours away, and the forecast will be update to reflect new data arriving regarding the snowstorm.***
Stay with KIMT News 3 for continued updates on this winter storm!