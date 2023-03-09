Winter Storm Warning in effect: Here's the latest

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Snow Approaching The Area... .A winter storm is still on track to bring snow to the area, with moderate to heavy snowfall already impacting roadways across central Iowa. Snow will continue to move into the area through the afternoon and evening, eventually tapering off through the overnight hours. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 7 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates approaching an inch per hour are possible this afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing visibilities and quick accumulations, with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Consider altering travel plans if necessary. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Freeborn; Lac Qui Parle; Steele; Yellow Medicine
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Lac Qui Parle, Yellow Medicine, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Wright
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin; Marshall; Tama; Worth
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511ia.org for road conditions.