Winter Storm Warning goes into effect later today throughout viewing area

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with a glaze of ice accumulations possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Steele; Waseca
...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday...Heavy Snow Likely... .Snow will begin to push into I-90 corridor in southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast through the rest of the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2" per hour possible across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the I-90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today through Thursday Morning... .A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times are expected at times from late this afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also possible especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle becomes possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow with a period of mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with the heaviest snow north of a Waterloo, to Ames, to Atlantic line. Light ice accumulations possible in central Iowa.
* WHERE...Portions of central and north-central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on today and the morning commute on Thursday.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with a glaze of ice accumulations possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Houston; Mower
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday... .Snow will spread from south to north across the area from very late this afternoon through the evening. The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour will be possible. Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period of a wintry mix will be possible late this evening into the overnight. During this time, some freezing rain could occur with a glaze of ice accumulations possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Goodhue
...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday...Heavy Snow Likely... .Snow will begin to push into I-90 corridor in southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast through the rest of the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2" per hour possible across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the I-90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
* WHERE...Goodhue County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.