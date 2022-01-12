 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...North central into east central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and
drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

WINTER STORM: Several inches of snowfall likely on Friday

Snow Forecast 1/12/22

A strong storm system will be diving down from Canada and into the Upper Midwest on Friday, spreading snow across a large part of Minnesota and Iowa. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued along and west of I-35, for the potential of significant snow accumulation. As of Wednesday evening, the heaviest snow is expected to fall west of I-35, but there still time between now and Friday that the storm could shift, which will have a HUGE impact on snowfall totals across the area. Here's what we are expecting right now:

Winter Storm Watch 1/12/22
Winter Storm 1/12/22

Mason City, Northwood, Charles City, Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna: 4-6"+

Rochester, Preston, Cresco, New Hampton: 2-4"+

***NOTE: This storm is still 36+ hours away, and the forecast will be update to reflect new data arriving regarding the snowstorm.***

Stay with KIMT News 3 for continued updates on this winter storm!

