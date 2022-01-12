WINTER STORM: Several inches of snowfall likely on Friday

A strong storm system will be diving down from Canada and into the Upper Midwest on Friday, spreading snow across a large part of Minnesota and Iowa. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued along and west of I-35, for the potential of significant snow accumulation. As of Wednesday evening, the heaviest snow is expected to fall west of I-35, but there still time between now and Friday that the storm could shift, which will have a HUGE impact on snowfall totals across the area. Here's what we are expecting right now:
Mason City, Northwood, Charles City, Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna: 4-6"+
Rochester, Preston, Cresco, New Hampton: 2-4"+
***NOTE: This storm is still 36+ hours away, and the forecast will be update to reflect new data arriving regarding the snowstorm.***
