 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday
Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into
early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the
area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon
school departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is
expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible.
The winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to
15 to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The
wind will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow,
particularly in open, rural areas during the afternoon and
evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO
3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches.

* WHERE...Northern into Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

WINTER STORM: Several inches of snowfall expected; Winter Storm Warning issued

  • Updated
  • 0
storm222
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories issued by The National Weather Service

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued as several inches of snowfall are likely across the area.

***WINTER STORM WARNING for Albert Lea, Mason City, and Charles City.***

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Rochester, Austin, and Owatonna.***

A storm system will move into the Upper Midwest on Friday, spreading snow across much of Iowa and Minnesota. Alerts have been issued as some will see several inches of snow accumulation by Friday Night. The highest totals will be for those in the Winter Storm Warning, where 4-8" can be expected. Further east, there will be a very sharp cutoff from the heavy snow, to no snow at all. 1-4" is expected for those in the Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow Forecast 1/13/22

Easterly winds of 10-20 mph will accompany the snow, so expect areas of blowing and drifting snow, and reduced visibility at times.

Travel conditions will deteriorate through Friday afternoon and evening as the snow accumulates and roads become completely snow covered. Use caution or avoid traveling Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Mason City, Northwood, Charles City, Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna: 4-6"+

Rochester, Preston, Cresco, New Hampton: 1-4"

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Early Saturday

Morning...

.A winter storm will impact much of central Iowa Friday into

early Saturday bringing moderate to heavy snow to much of the

area. Travel impacts are expected, especially the afternoon school

departure and the evening commute. 4-10 inches of snow is

expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible. The

winds will be out of the east/northeast and will increase to 15

to 25 mph with a few gusts over 30 mph by Friday night. The wind

will produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in

open and rural areas, during the afternoon and evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is expected to be difficult. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or

dial 5 1 1.

***NOTE: This storm is still about 24 hours away, and the forecast will be update to reflect new data arriving regarding the snowstorm.***

Stay with KIMT News 3 for continued updates on this winter storm!

Recommended for you