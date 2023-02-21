Winter storm on the way: Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Winona NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...Multi-Faceted and Complex Winter Storm From this Evening Through Thursday... .The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, first focusing tonight in a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester, Minnesota to Black River Falls, Wisconsin line where some locations could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Snow amounts decrease very quickly south of this line and locations south of Interstate 90 may see little to no snow with this first band. This band of snow weakens but lingers though the morning on Wednesday. There may be a short break in the snow midday, but with increasing northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow will become an increasing problem. The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north Wednesday afternoon across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line. Some locales may see even high snow amounts. Snow amounts decrease quickly to the south of this line, but the threat for freezing rain increases. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are possible along and south of the Highway 14 corridor between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the storm track, expect continued refinements to the forecast over the next 24 to 36 hours. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...



* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.



* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.



* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.



* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday night into Thursday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility Wednesday night and Thursday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow amounts on the south side of the advisory tonight and some locations may see little to no snow, especially south of Interstate 90. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Visit 511mn.org for road conditions. Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Significant Winter Storm Potential Wednesday Into Thursday... .A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel conditions from northern into central Iowa by Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. Potentially heavy snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations pushing 8 inches or more close to the state border. Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow, freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may approach a quarter inch over portions of central Iowa should more freezing rain be realized. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...



* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Highest snow totals near the state border. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.



* WHERE...Far north central Iowa.



* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.



* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY... .Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25 inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly impossible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY...



* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.



* WHERE...Martin and Faribault Counties.



* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.



* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet deep.

If you must travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek