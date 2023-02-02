Wind Chill Advisory issued Thursday night into Friday

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Wright
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight and Early Friday... .Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold temperatures. The cold spell won`t last long, but wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30 below zero will be common, including around 30 below north.
* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
