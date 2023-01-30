 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly
as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Wind Chill Advisory issued overnight until Tuesday morning

Jan. 30 wind chill
Patterson, Jared

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

