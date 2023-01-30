Wind Chill Advisory issued overnight until Tuesday morning

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly as low as 20 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...Bitter Cold tonight through Tuesday Morning... .Wind chills will be bitter cold tonight through Tuesday morning over much of northern Iowa. Expect periods of wind chills values into the 20s to near 30 below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly as low as 20 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
