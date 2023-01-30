Wind Chill Advisory issued overnight until Tuesday morning

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&