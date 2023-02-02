Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Friday morning

Wind Chill Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Areas Affected: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill valuess as low as 35 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30 below zero will be common.
* WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
