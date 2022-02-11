 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers may accompany the strong and
blustery winds producing localized areas of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory issued for much of Friday in parts of northern Iowa

Wind Advisory Friday Feb 11
Patterson, Jared

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

Special Weather Statement

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Strong And Gusty Winds Through The Afternoon... Northwest winds will blow from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph at times through mid afternoon. High profile vehicles could find travel challenging at times, especially along west to east running corridors. In addition, colder air will flow in this afternoon, causing standing water to freeze on untreated surfaces. Be alert for potential slippery spots.

Special Weather Statement

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Strong And Gusty Winds Through The Afternoon... Northwest winds will blow from 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph at times through mid afternoon. High profile vehicles could find travel challenging at times, especially along west to east running corridors. In addition, colder air will flow in this afternoon, causing standing water to freeze on untreated surfaces. Be alert for potential slippery spots.

