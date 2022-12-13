Wind Advisory issued as heavy rain expected across the viewing area

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.
* WHEN...Winds increase steadily this morning with the strongest winds during the afternoon. Winds decrease Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Most of central and southern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.
* WHEN...Winds increase steadily this morning with the strongest winds during the afternoon. Winds decrease Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.