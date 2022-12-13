 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory issued as heavy rain expected across the viewing area

Wind
Patterson, Jared

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Winds increase steadily this morning with the strongest winds during the afternoon. Winds decrease Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Most of central and southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...Winds increase steadily this morning with the strongest winds during the afternoon. Winds decrease Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

 

