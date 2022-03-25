Wind Advisory in effect Friday with gusts around 50 mph

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to develop late this morning and afternoon. Some of these snow showers may become snow squalls capable of stronger wind gusts and significantly reduced visibilities for short periods.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to develop late this morning and afternoon. Some of these snow showers may become snow squalls capable of stronger wind gusts and significantly reduced visibilities for short periods.
Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.
