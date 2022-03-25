 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wind Advisory in effect Friday with gusts around 50 mph

  • Updated
  • 0
Wind Advisory
Patterson, Jared

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to develop late this morning and afternoon. Some of these snow showers may become snow squalls capable of stronger wind gusts and significantly reduced visibilities for short periods.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to develop late this morning and afternoon. Some of these snow showers may become snow squalls capable of stronger wind gusts and significantly reduced visibilities for short periods.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

 

