Looking ahead to the weekend, you may already be thinking about that lost hour of sleep when we "Spring Forward" one hour for Daylight Saving Time. While we spring ahead an hour, we're also going to be feeling the spring-like temperatures on Sunday. Much of the area will likely see high temperatures topping out around 50 degrees, and we may see more mild temperatures next week.
Weekend Outlook: Spring-like temperatures return Sunday
- By Aaron White
- Updated
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
